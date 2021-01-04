Mason City man jailed on $25,000 bond after search warrant executed at motel room

MASON CITY, Iowa - A search warrant executed at a Mason City motel room has resulted in multiple felony drug charges.

Joe Coyle, 55, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.

A search warrant was served at the Econolodge on 5th St. SW. on Sept. 2 of 2020.

More than 35 grams of meth, a digital scale, marijuana and unused drug packaging was found, according to court documents.

He’s facing felony charges of failure to affix a tax stamp, a controlled substance violation and other drug charges.