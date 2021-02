MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing burglary charges after he was observed stealing items from a garage.

Joshua Collings, 22, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of third-degree burglary and attempted burglary.

A witness observed Collings entering a garage in the 800 block of N. Jefferson Ave. and was observed leaving the structure.

Collings was in possession of a power tool when stopped by officers.