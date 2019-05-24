Clear

Mason City man facing drug charges jailed again

Andre Stackhouse Andre Stackhouse

Picked up in Scott County for violating terms of his release.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is back in jail on drug charges.

Andre Stackhouse, 28 of Mason City, was first arrested on March 30 after a traffic stop on 15th Street NW in Mason City. Law enforcement says Stackhouse was pulled over for a traffic violation and, after he kept reaching into his pockets after being told not to, he was handcuffed. Officers say while he was handcuffed, Stackhouse pulled a clear plastic baggie with a leafy green substance out of his waistband and tried to dispose of it in front of them.

Officers say that led to a search of Stackhouse that found over 50 grams of marijuana. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp and released.

Stackhouse was then arrested Thursday in Scott County on multiple criminal charges and sent back to the Cerro Gordo County Jail for violating the terms of his release. Stackhouse is now being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

