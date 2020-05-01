Mason City man facing drug charge after traffic stop leads to search

MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop has led to a felony drug charge against a North Iowa man.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Jaiton Myshaun Mangun, 26 of Mason City, was stopped for speeding around 10:45 pm Wednesday near the intersection of South Tennessee Avenue and Maple Drive in Mason City. The arresting deputy says Mangun was driving without a valid license, failed to provide proof of insurance, and gave a false name.

Mangun was arrested and court documents say a search of his vehicle on Thursday found clear plastic baggies with suspected marijuana in them and a digital scale used in the sale of narcotics. A charge of controlled substance violation has been filed over that.

Mangun is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 cash only bond.