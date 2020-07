MASON CITY, Iowa – A 21-year-old Mason City man is facing charges of sexual abuse and prostitution.

James Heginger was arrested this weekend and is accused of sexual abuse of a 16-year-old.

According to court documents, Heginger paid $50 and the victim “revoked” consent during the incident.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.