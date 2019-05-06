Mason City man facing arson charge for allegedly starting victim's garage on fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting someone’s garage on fire.

Nathaniel Pope, 36, was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Pope is accused of setting fire to the victim’s garage in September of 2018 in the 800 block of 9th St. NE.

The victim was not home when the fire was set, according to court documents, and Pope allegedly stated in messages that he set the fire and was seen by a neighbor leaving the scene.

Pope was arrested Sunday in Mason City on a nationwide warrant.