Clear

Mason City man facing arson charge for allegedly starting victim's garage on fire

Nathaniel Pope, 36, was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 8:47 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting someone’s garage on fire.

Nathaniel Pope, 36, was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Pope is accused of setting fire to the victim’s garage in September of 2018 in the 800 block of 9th St. NE.

The victim was not home when the fire was set, according to court documents, and Pope allegedly stated in messages that he set the fire and was seen by a neighbor leaving the scene.

Pope was arrested Sunday in Mason City on a nationwide warrant. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Image

Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Image

Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

Image

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events