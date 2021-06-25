Mason City man facing 2nd felony burglary charge this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the second time this year, a Mason City man has been arrested for third-degree burglary.

Johnathan Hamilton, 26, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond in connection to a burglary earlier this month in the 700 block of 9th St. NE.

Hamilton was witnessed in the house by a friend of the tenant, and it was later found out he did not have permission to be there. Items from the home were missing.

Authorities said Hamilton gained entry through a basement window that he broke out.

Hamilton was also arrested in March for allegedly breaking into the YesWay on 12th St.