Mason City man enters another guilty plea in a third county

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of multiple thefts in Cerro Gordo County is pleading guilty to one of them.

Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft for using a stolen truck to steal a construction trailer in Clear Lake. Investigators say the trailer was taken on North Shore Drive on February 2 and held over $30,000 in tools. His sentencing is set for September 7.

Anderson is also charged with second-degree theft for allegedly stealing a car in Mason City on January 13, second-degree theft for allegedly trading one stolen vehicle for another on January 18 in Mason City, and first-degree theft for allegedly using another stolen truck to steal another construction trailer holding over $35,000 in tool on February 24 in Clear Lake. Anderson has not entered a plea to those charges.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 16 in Floyd County after pleading guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, eluding, and possession of a controlled substance-2nd offense. Yet another sentencing hearing is set for August 30 in Worth County, where Anderson has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.