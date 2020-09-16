Mason City man charged with sexually abusing two children under 10

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is accused of sexually abusing two children in Floyd County.

Aaron Michael Wells, 24, was charged Tuesday with two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Court documents state Wells abused two children under the age of 10 while he lived in Floyd County between January 2012 and July 2013.

Wells has been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $70,000 bond and no contact orders have been issued for the two victims.