Mason City man charged with sexually abusing two children pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man facing two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child is pleading not guilty.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nathaniel Scott Pearce, 35 of Mason City, on May 17 after an investigation that began with a welfare check at a Mason City home. Pearce is accused of sexually abusing two children on multiple occasions over the course of many years.

Pearce was arrested on May 20 in Shakopee, Minnesota, and was extradited back to Cerro Gordo County. He remains in jail on $50,000 bond.

Pearce’s trial is scheduled to start on July 27.