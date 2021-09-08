Mason City man charged with robbing storage unit pleads guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man implicated in a 2020 crime wave has been sentenced.

James Jay Eden, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. He’s been given three to five years of probation.

Eden originally faced even more charges after being accused of burglarizing East Side Storage in Mason City on November 8, 2020. As part of their investigation, law enforcement says the following stolen items were also found at Eden’s home:

- Electric bicycle taken from the 800 block of 15th Street SE.

- Tools, heaters, fuel cans, and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Street NE.

- Riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Street SE.

- Chips and cheese sauce taken from the Muse Norris Softball Complex concession stand.

- Snow blower taken from the 00 block of Kentucky Court.

The thefts allegedly happened between July 26 and November 17 in 2020.