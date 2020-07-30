Mason City man charged with having meth in the Worth County Jail

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man arrested for a misdemeanor is now facing serious drug charges in Worth County.

Bradley A. Paulsen, 30, was being booked into the Worth County Jail Wednesday for trespassing. Court documents state that as Paulsen changed into his jail inmate uniform, a deputy noticed Paulsen “shoved something up into his groin area.”

The deputy says he asked Paulsen to turn around and found a bag containing a crystal substance, which weighed about 24 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Paulsen is charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was booked into the Worth County Jail on $35,000 bond.