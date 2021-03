MASON CITY, Iowa - A traffic stop Thursday resulted in a man being charged for allegedly distributing methamphetamine.

Johnny Lee, 53, is facing a felony controlled substance violation along with a charge of driving while barred.

After being stopped in the 100 block of S. Monroe Ave., police located 3.37 grams of meth along with scale baggies and paraphernalia.

The meth was located in four separate baggies, court documents state.