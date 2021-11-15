Mason City man charged with burglary takes a plea deal

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused Cerro Gordo County burglar is taking a plea deal.

Joshua Dean Jasso, 29 of Mason City, was initially charged with first-degree burglary for breaking into a woman’s home and grabbing her on May 30. Investigators say Jasso picked the lock on a door in the 400 block of S. Polk in Mason City, then took the phone away from a woman inside the home and would not let her leave.

Court documents state Jasso only fled after a neighbor responded to the woman’s cries for help.

Jasso has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2022.