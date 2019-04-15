Mason City man charged with burglary and domestic abuse assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse assault after what police describe as an overnight attack in Mason City.

Court documents accuse Joshua James Rinnels, 33 of Mason City, of forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South President Avenue and pushing a woman to the ground. Authorities say Rinnels then forced the woman outside and slammed her head against a tree in the front yard. Law enforcement says this happened around 12:44 am Sunday.

Rinnels is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $26,000 bond.