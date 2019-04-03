Mason City man charged with OWI facing child endangerment charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man arrested for at least his third OWI offense is also facing multiple child endangerment charges.

Authorities said Wayne Lones, 39, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday at 12th St. NE and N. Madison Ave.

Lones is accused of having bloodshot watery eyes and could not keep his balance, according to court documents. There were multiple juveniles in the car when Lones was pulled over, authorities said.