Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man charged with OWI facing child endangerment charges

Wayne Lones

A Mason City man arrested for at least his third OWI offense is also facing multiple child endangerment charges.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 9:36 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man arrested for at least his third OWI offense is also facing multiple child endangerment charges.
Authorities said Wayne Lones, 39, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday at 12th St. NE and N. Madison Ave.
Lones is accused of having bloodshot watery eyes and could not keep his balance, according to court documents. There were multiple juveniles in the car when Lones was pulled over, authorities said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo launches campaign for donate life month

Image

RFD and RPS teaming up for new fire courses

Image

Tracking Plenty of Rain Chances

Image

Mason City track highlights and senior night

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Community Events