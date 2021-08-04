Mason City man charged with Hancock County beating

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man is charged with beating a Hancock County woman.

Blake Michael Walderbach, 28, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury.

Law enforcement says Walderbach went to a home in the 400 block of E 2nd Street in Garner on June 27 and began arguing with a husband and wife. Court documents state when the woman went out to talk to Walderbach while he was sitting in his truck, he allegedly slammed the truck door and punched her in the face.

The victim told authorities Walderbach then put her in a chokehold and told her to “get into the truck or everyone would be arrested.” The victim says as they drove out of town, Walderbach continued to punch her in the face and slammed her head against the truck’s dashboard.

Court documents state the victim suffered a concussion; bruising to her face and arms; small cuts on her upper lip, head, and neck; and finger-sized marks on her neck.