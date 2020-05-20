Mason City man charged with 1st-degree burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was jailed after allegedly committing first-degree burglary and stabbing a person.
Jared Kropf, 30, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Kropf entered a residence in the 800 block of 10th St. NE late Monday night with the intention to assault the occupants, according to court documents.
Kropf was armed with a knife and “intentionally stabbed and slashed another victim.”
The victims suffered injuries to his neck and back.
