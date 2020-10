MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony charge for an assault that left a man with multiple injuries.

Jared Kropf, 31, is facing a charge of willful injury in connection to an incident Sept. 26 in the 1200 block of N. Washington Ave.

Kropf is accused of beating a man that resulted in three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a cut that required stitches and a broken nose.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.