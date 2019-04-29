Mason City man charged in connection to Code Red incident earlier this month

MASON CITY, Iowa - More than two weeks after a Code Red in a Mason City neighborhood, a man is facing charges.

Grover Taylor, 46, of Mason City, is facing charges of domestic assault and false report of indictable offense to public entity after an alleged incident in the 800 block of 6th St. SE on April 12. Police confirmed Monday that those charges are in relation to the Code Red.

“Grover knowingly and falsely reported that (the woman) barricaded herself in their home with a gun and that she threatened to shoot Grover and anyone else who came inside the residence,” court documents state.

Grover is also accused of holding down a woman and punching her in the face without justification. That assault caused the woman’s teeth to become loose and caused bleeding to the woman’s mouth.

When authorities arrived on the scene that night, police learned a person inside may have a gun and was making threats.

That's when they issued the Code Red Alert, asking neighbors to stay safe inside their homes.

Grover was charged with public intoxication a few hours after the Code Red incident when he allegedly walked into the police station and had slurred speech and showed signs of impairment.