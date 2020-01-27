Mason City man charged for fatal Worth County collision

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man is charged with homicide by vehicle for hitting a Worth County pedestrian.
The Iowa State Patrol said Luke J. Beenken, 43, was driving east on 390th Street on May 3, 2019, when he struck Rick Johnson, 58 of Kensett. Court documents state Johnson was rollerblading on the road when he was hit and killed about 1/8th of a mile east of Ironwood Avenue.
Investigators say Beenken was texting while driving and sent a text message at the same time he ran into Johnson.
