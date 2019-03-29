Mason City man charged for allegedly spitting in officer's face

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing charges after allegedly spitting in an officer’s face.

Gregor Sage, 22, was arrested early Friday morning after officers responded to an alleged dispute in the 400 block of Prairie View Ct.

While being placed under arrest for interference with official acts, Sage allegedly spit saliva on an officer’s face. He is facing a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations in relation to the alleged incident.