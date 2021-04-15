Mason City man charged for allegedly having meth inside Worth Co. Jail

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A man who was arrested after giving authorities a fake name is in more trouble after he allegedly took methamphetamine into jail.

Johnathan Hamilton, 26, of Mason City, is facing a charge of taking a controlled substance into a correctional facility and is behind held in the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Hamilton was stopped early Wednesday morning for expired registration before a deputy spotted methamphetamine in a cup holder.

Meth was found inside a pants pocket inside the jail, court documents state.