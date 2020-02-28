Mason City man charged for allegedly having meth in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man jailed on multiple offenses is facing a felony charge for allegedly taking methamphetamine into the jail.

Justin Zobel, 30, was arrested early Friday morning at 5th St. NW and N. Madison Ave. and was charged with OWI.

For more Iowa news, click here.

For more Mason City news, click here.

While being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Zobel was asked if there was anything illegal on his person. He said no.

Zobel was found with two small baggies of a substance believed to be meth.

Possessing contraband in a correctional institution is a Class D felony.