Mason City man charged after allegedly crashing vehicle into house

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing an OWI charge after he allegedly hit a house with a vehicle.

Sandy Sandy, 30, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Monday morning after a crash in the 600 block of S. Maryland Ave.

According to court documents, Sandy was driving a 2006 Kia Sedona when he went off the road and struck a house.

Sandy had a blood-alcohol-level of .169.