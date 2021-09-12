Mason City man caught with over a pound of marijuana is sentenced

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man gets a deferred judgment for more than a pound of marijuana.

Nathan Ray Veal-Cox, 21, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and OWI-1st offense. He was arrested on March 10 after a traffic stop in Hancock County.

Law enforcement says the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and Veal-Cox admitted to smoking the drug. That lead to the search of Veal-Cox’ vehicle and officers said they found over a pound of raw marijuana in the trunk, along with an unloaded handgun, ammunition, several bundles of U.S. currency, a digital scale, and other items used in selling marijuana.

Veal-Cox has been given three to five years of supervised probation for the drug charge and if he successfully completes that probation, the conviction will be removed from his record. Veal-Cox was also sentenced to two days in jail and a $625 fine for the drunk drink charge.