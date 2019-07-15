Mason City man caught with meth in Floyd County is going to prison

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dealing methamphetamine in Floyd County is sending a Mason City man to prison.

Jeremy John Round, 35, was convicted in May of possession with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested in Charles City in May 2018 and police say they found 50 grams of meth with him.

Round’s trial lasted just two days.

He was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years in state prison and must serve at least eight and 1/3 years before being eligible for parole.