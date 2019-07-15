CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Dealing methamphetamine in Floyd County is sending a Mason City man to prison.
Jeremy John Round, 35, was convicted in May of possession with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested in Charles City in May 2018 and police say they found 50 grams of meth with him.
Round’s trial lasted just two days.
He was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years in state prison and must serve at least eight and 1/3 years before being eligible for parole.
Related Content
- Mason City man caught with meth in Floyd County is going to prison
- Floyd County man sentenced for meth
- Meth sends Mason City man to federal prison
- Floyd County drug charges filed against Mason City man
- Mason City man arrested after Floyd County chase
- Mason City man pleads guilty in Floyd County chase
- Floyd County jury convicts Mason City man of drug dealing
- Mason City man gets jail for meth
- Probation for Mason City man over meth
- UPDATE: No prison sentences in Mason City meth case
Scroll for more content...