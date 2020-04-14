Mason City man caught in mid-burglary is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man caught burglarizing a Mason City home is sentenced to probation.

Law enforcement says Jacob Michael Schmitt, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on November 17, 2019, after he was found inside someone else’s home on Sunny Circle. Officers say Schmitt had multiple items belonging to the homeowner.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of 3rd degree burglary after a two-day trial.

Schmitt has been ordered to spend up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility. He must also pay $1,000 in restitution and spend three to five years on supervised probation.