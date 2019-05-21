Clear
Mason City man asks for help finding sentimental bike

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- It’s a bicycle theft making a splash on social media. A Mason City man says his bike was taken right off the rack of his truck last night.
Todd Duryee is the one who made the post asking for help finding it. It had over 1000 shares on Facebook around 6 PM Tuesday evening.
Duryee started riding bikes to get himself back in to shape as well as a dedication to his granddaughter Olivia. Olivia passed away a few days after being born because of complication.
He says the bike has sentimental value and the outpouring of support is overwhelming.
“I’ve had tons of support this morning,” he said. “Phone calls, Facebook messages, from people literally all over the country. I have no idea who some of these people are.”
Duryee did file a police report. Police say if they find a person in possession of the bike they will face charges. But Duryee says if they return the bike to him he wouldn’t press charges against them.

