Mason City man arrested on two arson charges after fires reported at two gas stations

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing two arson charges after he allegedly tried to light things on fire outside a pair of gas stations.

William Khuns, 26, was arrested Thursday morning and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Authorities said he lit garbage on fire next to HyVee gas and caused damage to a wooden fence and a tree.

He's also accused of lighting a stack of newspapers on fire just outside of YesWay. Both incidents were reported at 4:26 a.m.

He's facing charges of second- and third-degree arson.