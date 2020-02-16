Mason City man arrested in connection to string of dumpster fires

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing an arson charge in connection to a string of dumpster fires over the last few months.

Adam Schipper, 55, is facing a second-degree arson charge.

Police said he set fires in multiple dumpsters, including many at the Westview Apartments.

On Saturday, another fire was reported at the apartments and a search warrant was served in connection to the investigation. Schipper was arrested a short time later.