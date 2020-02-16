MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing an arson charge in connection to a string of dumpster fires over the last few months.
Adam Schipper, 55, is facing a second-degree arson charge.
Police said he set fires in multiple dumpsters, including many at the Westview Apartments.
On Saturday, another fire was reported at the apartments and a search warrant was served in connection to the investigation. Schipper was arrested a short time later.
Related Content
- Mason City man arrested in connection to string of dumpster fires
- Arrest made in connection to string of Clear Lake burglaries
- Mason City man arrested in connection to brutal attack that left man seriously injured
- Woman arrested for Mason City house fire
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Mason City man arrested for sex abuse
- Prostitution arrest in Mason City
- Update: Dumpster fire near Byron school not deemed suspicious
- House fire in Mason City
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
Scroll for more content...