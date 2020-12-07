Mason City man arrested in connection to six different thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is jailed for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Jay James Eden, 29 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday morning. He is facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, 3rd-degree burglary, two counts of 2nd-degree theft, and three counts of 3rd-degree theft.

Law enforcement says Eden burglarized a storage unit at East Side Storage in Mason City on November 8, taking several items without the owner’s permission. Investigators say the following items stolen in Mason City were also found at Eden’s home:

Electric bicycle was taken from the 800 block of 15th Street SE.

Tools, heaters, fuel cans, and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Street NE.

Riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Street SE.

Chips and cheese sauce taken from the Muse Norris Softball Complex concession stand.

Snow blower taken from the 00 block of Kentucky Court.

Court documents say the items were stolen between July 26 and November 17.

Eden is being held on $25,000 bond.