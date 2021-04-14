Mason City man arrested in connection to shooting from August of 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that occurred in August of last year.

Donavan Ward, 20, of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail after he was picked up on a warrant for felony willful injury.

Ward allegedly shot another person in the leg on Aug. 8 of last year at 4th St. NE and Hampshire Pl.

"The defendant (did) possess and discharge a 9 mm handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument, striking the passenger in the legs. The victim required hospitalization," court documents state.

Ward is being held on $10,000 bond and for violating probation.