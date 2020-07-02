Mason City man arrested in connection to several burglaries in Cerro Gordo, Hancock counties

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man wanted for several burglaries over the course of multiple months in late 2019 has been arrested for ongoing criminal conduct.

Mitch Buesing, of Mason City, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and is facing multiple charges, including theft, burglary and larceny.

According to court documents, a large number of stolen SnapOn tools, including socket sets and wrenches were found in a garage. The tools were stolen from Mason City in October of 2019. A laptop and burglar tools were also found.

Documents also state Buesing was “unlawfully committing several car burglaries, taking property from vehicles, and selling the stolen property for financial gain.”