MASON CITY, Iowa - A 47-year-old Mason City man has been arrested in connection to loud booms that have been heard around town over the span of many months.

Doran Macklenburg was arrested Wednesday and is facing three counts of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, a Class D felony.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said. He was being held on $15,000 bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Mason City police.