Mason City man arrested in connection to brutal attack that left man seriously injured

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack where the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken eye socket.
Travis Kummer, 36, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Friday on charges of willful injury-causing serious injury in connection to an alleged incident Oct. 14.
Police said Kummer assaulted the victim in the 1200 block of 4th St. SE by punching the victim in the face before beating the victim with a metal chair leg, court documents state.
The victim was knocked out, was bleeding profusely, suffered a broken eye socket, a cut lip and needed surgery.
Kummer was arrested in October in Floyd County on felony drug charges.
