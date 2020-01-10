Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Mason City man arrested in connection to brutal attack that left man seriously injured

A Mason City man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack where the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken eye socket.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 8:35 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 8:39 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack where the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken eye socket.

Travis Kummer, 36, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Friday on charges of willful injury-causing serious injury in connection to an alleged incident Oct. 14.

Police said Kummer assaulted the victim in the 1200 block of 4th St. SE by punching the victim in the face before beating the victim with a metal chair leg, court documents state.

The victim was knocked out, was bleeding profusely, suffered a broken eye socket, a cut lip and needed surgery.

Kummer was arrested in October in Floyd County on felony drug charges. 

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Snowstorm missed us to the south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/10

Image

New ammendment for public schools

Image

Safe driving around semi trucks

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/9

Image

Bertsch receives National Wrestling HOF plaque

Image

Building A Dynasty: The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Fodstad receives call up to MN Wilderness

Image

Kerry campaigns for Biden in Mason City

Image

Gathering for Officer Matson

Image

Buy your own library

Community Events