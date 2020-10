MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault from February.

Lamont Flowers-Moore, 25, was picked up on a warrant for third-degree sexual assault.

Court documents state the defendant "did have sexual intercourse with a female victim that did not consent or provide conscious permission to perform the sex act."

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.