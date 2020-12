MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge dating back to 2019.

Dangelo Bowdry, 23, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on third-degree sexual abuse.

Police said the incident happened Sept. 28, 2019, when Bowden was 21. He’s accused of performing a sex act with a 15-year-old female at a playground of an apartment complex.

The defendant allegedly admitted to multiple sex acts with the victim during a police interview.