NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - A 31-year-old Mason City man is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a man trying to stop traffic to solicit a ride in Nora Springs.

Police said Jesse Mugan attempted to flee from police and refused to show an ID after he was located Tuesday at 3:58 p.m.

He is facing charges of assault on persons in certain occupations resulting in injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an offensive weapon (short barrel shotgun) and multiple drug charges.