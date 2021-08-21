Mason City man arrested for trafficking weapons

MASON CITY, Iowa - A traffic stop Friday led to a 30-year-old Mason City man facing charges of trafficking stolen weapons.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy made a traffic stop at 2nd St. NW and N. Adams Ave. at 6:39 p.m.

K9 Kilo assisted and gave a positive alert for narcotics, and a search turned up methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.

The driver, Jacob Shafer, was arrested and is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, trafficking stolen weapons, no tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger, 28-year-old Desarae Schwab, of Mason City, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.