Mason City man arrested for third domestic assault in last 7 months

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing a felony charge after being arrested for domestic assault for the third time in seven months.

William High Bear, 52, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Thursday for allegedly striking a female in the nose. The woman suffered swelling and was bleeding. The alleged assault happened at 3010 4th St. SE.

High Bear was arrested in Cerro Gordo County for domestic assault in July and October of 2018.