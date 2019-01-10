MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing a felony charge after being arrested for domestic assault for the third time in seven months.
William High Bear, 52, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Thursday for allegedly striking a female in the nose. The woman suffered swelling and was bleeding. The alleged assault happened at 3010 4th St. SE.
High Bear was arrested in Cerro Gordo County for domestic assault in July and October of 2018.
Related Content
- Mason City man arrested for third domestic assault in last 7 months
- Man sentenced for domestic assault
- Mason City man accused of weekend assault
- Mason City man facing 2nd domestic abuse charge in 3 months
- Mason City man facing 3rd felony domestic charge in last 15 months
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary and domestic assault
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
Scroll for more content...