MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has been arrested over some stolen rings.

Tylor Christopher Anderson, 30 of Mason City, is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft.

Authorities say Anderson brought three rings to EZ Pawn in Mason City on October 5. Court documents state the rings, valued at over $1,500, were reported stolen in a residential burglary in Cerro Gordo County.