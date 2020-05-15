Mason City man arrested for stolen Clear Lake SUV

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Authorities say a car chase in a stolen vehicle lands a Mason City man behind bars.

Justin James Zobel, 31, is facing charges of 2nd degree burglary, eluding, 4th degree criminal mischief, and driving without a valid license. He was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Law enforcement says Zobel as spotted driving a stolen Toyota Highlander on Highway 18 in Clear Lake, then refusing to stop for a police car with its lights and siren on. Court documents state Zobel sped away at 25 miles over the speed limit and then abandoned the vehicle before being caught later with the Highlander key fob in his pocket.

Police say the Highlander had been stolen from a Clear Lake home and that Zobel damaged the rear passenger window of a police vehicle as he was taken to jail.