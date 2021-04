MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City man was jailed Wednesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Hy-Vee parking lot.

Garret Nelson is behind held on $5,000 bond and is facing a second-degree theft charge.

Nelson was seen on security video taking the vehicle was that was left unlocked and running from Hy-Vee East.

Nelson was arrested in March for stealing a vehicle from a salon in Mason City.