Mason City man arrested for stealing vehicle from business parking lot

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City teen was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole an SUV from a business.

Garret Nelson, 18, is facing a second-degree theft charge after authorities said he stole an SUV from behind Great Clips in Mason City.

Mason City police were advised the GMC Yukon was stolen between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday, and a short time later authorities were informed that a man was throwing away items from the vehicle at a rest area.

An Iowa State Trooper located the vehicle on I-35 just south of B-20 before a traffic stop was initiated. Nelson told authorities he had stolen the vehicle at 10 a.m, according to court documents.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.