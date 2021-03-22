Mason City man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man has been arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Worth County.

Jacob Allen Smith, 30, was booked into the Worth County Jail on Saturday on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, and three counts of trespass.

Law enforcement says Smith and another man went onto three separate locations on January 29 and cut five catalytic converters off vehicles. One location was in the 1500 block of Highway 9 in Manly and the other two were in the 3500 block of Orchid Avenue near Manly.

Court documents state three of the converters are valued at $1,500 or more, one is worth $1,400 or more, and one is valued at $400 or more. Investigators say removing the converters also did $13,658.96 in damage to the vehicles.

Smith is being held in the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.

There is no record of criminal charges being filed against the other suspect in this case.