Mason City man arrested for firing 3 shots into occupied vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting along with charges of first-degree burglary.

Javail McKnight, of Mason City, was arrested after running from authorities Tuesday night. He was wanted on felony warrants for burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 21, McKnight pulled alongside the car of the victim at the intersection of 9th and S. Virginia Ave. Police said McKnight asked the victim to roll down his window and then pointed a handgun at the victim and fired three bullets into the driver's side door.

"The bullets penetrated the door but were stopped by the interior window that had been rolled down," court documents state.

Additionally, McKnight is accused of entering an apartment in the 1000 block of S. Illinois Ave. before he allegedly assaulted and injured the victim. Police said he then stole $270 in cash and caused extensive damage to a TV and cell phone.

McKnight was wanted for those crimes until Tuesday night when officers were investigating a suspicious Black male knocking on doors and looking into windows.

Police located a vehicle with four other subjects when McKnight fled on foot before he was taken into custody.