Mason City man arrested for sex abuse

Bryan Holmes Bryan Holmes

Police say victim was underage.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is facing three counts of 3rd degree sex abuse.

Bryan Lee Holmes, 40 of Mason City, was arrested Friday. Mason City police say they received a report of Holmes having sexual contact with an underage person. Investigators say Holmes and the victim were acquainted and the sexual contact occurred over the course of several months at a home in Mason City.

The investigation into Holmes is continuing. Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department. Holmes is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

