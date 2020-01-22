Clear
Mason City man arrested for running illegal tattoo business

Facing many charges, including ongoing criminal conduct and unlawful tattooing of a person under 18.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 5:45 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - An illegal tattoo business has landed a 20-year-old man in jail on $25,000 bond.

Mason City police said Ian McIntire, aka “Breezy,” was charged with seven counts of unlawful tattooing of a person under 18 and unlawful operation of a tattoo establishment without a permit.

He’s also facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health said it recommends anyone receiving a tattoo from someone who isn’t licensed see their physician for HIV and Hepatitis B and C testing.

 

