Mason City man arrested for running illegal tattoo business

MASON CITY, Iowa - An illegal tattoo business has landed a 20-year-old man in jail on $25,000 bond.

Mason City police said Ian McIntire, aka “Breezy,” was charged with seven counts of unlawful tattooing of a person under 18 and unlawful operation of a tattoo establishment without a permit.

He’s also facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health said it recommends anyone receiving a tattoo from someone who isn’t licensed see their physician for HIV and Hepatitis B and C testing.