MASON CITY, Iowa - An illegal tattoo business has landed a 20-year-old man in jail on $25,000 bond.
Mason City police said Ian McIntire, aka “Breezy,” was charged with seven counts of unlawful tattooing of a person under 18 and unlawful operation of a tattoo establishment without a permit.
He’s also facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony.
The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health said it recommends anyone receiving a tattoo from someone who isn’t licensed see their physician for HIV and Hepatitis B and C testing.
Related Content
- Mason City man arrested for running illegal tattoo business
- Man arrested for illegal purchases from Mason City gun store
- Illegal gun possession sending Mason City man to federal prison
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Mason City man arrested for sex abuse
- Prostitution arrest in Mason City
- Federal sentence for illegal Mason City gun buy
- Mural coming alive on Mason City business
- Customers support small businesses in Mason City
- Man charged for allegedly stealing truck from Mason City business
Scroll for more content...