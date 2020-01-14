Clear
Mason City man arrested for repeatedly punching random person in the face

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:11 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested Monday after he allegedly repeatedly punched a random person in the face in the downtown part of the city.

Deleon Spann, 30, is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts-bodily injury after an incident at 5:31 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Federal Ave.

Police said Spann was standing near the victim’s vehicle so they opened the door to talk to them. That’s when he allegedly opened the door further and began to punch the victim’s face close to 12 times.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

While officers were speaking with Spann, he attempted to walk away from them and began to swing fists at the officers.

Spann was then taken to the ground and continued to resist.

An officer suffered a bruised lip and had pain in his right hand, according to court documents.

 

